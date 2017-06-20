NBA Rumors: Pau Gasol To Decline $16.2M Option, Likely Stay With Spurs

Share this:

It sounds like Pau Gasol will work under a new contract next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Gasol will decline his $16.2 million option for 2017-18. It isn’t expected to mark the end of Gasol’s time with the San Antonio Spurs, though, as Wojnarowski added that the big man plans to return on a smaller annual salary.

Sources: Pau Gasol will decline his $16.2M option for 2017-18, but intends to work with Spurs on a longer term deal to remain with team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

For the Spurs, this is a way to get salary cap relief on the 2017-18 roster. Gasol will return on a smaller annual salary. https://t.co/BNtilHNMAx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Gasol, who turns 37 on July 6, signed with the Spurs last season and averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game over 64 regular-season contests. His salary figured to be a roadblock in San Antonio possibly making a splash in free agency, though, so this reported move should help solve that problem as the Spurs look to take down the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images