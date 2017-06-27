NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Still Looking Trade Guard Ricky Rubio

The Minnesota Timberwolves were busy pulling off a trade for superstar forward Jimmy Butler at the NBA Draft last week, and they might not be done making moves.
ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Monday that a Ricky Rubio trade still is a possibility for Minnesota.
The 26-year-old point guard had a tough beginning to last season, but he improved over the second half and averaged 16 points and 10.5 assists per game after the All-Star break.
The T-Wolves shot just 35 percent from 3-point range last season, which ranked 20th among 30 teams. So, trading Rubio for shooting does make sense.
That said, Minnesota gave up a pair of guards in Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine as part of the package to land Butler from the Chicago Bulls. Giving up Rubio and not receiving a guard in return would leave the Wolves without much backcourt depth.
Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP