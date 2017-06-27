NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Still Looking Trade Guard Ricky Rubio

Share this:

The Minnesota Timberwolves were busy pulling off a trade for superstar forward Jimmy Butler at the NBA Draft last week, and they might not be done making moves.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Monday that a Ricky Rubio trade still is a possibility for Minnesota.

League sources say Minnesota, in the wake of the Jimmy Butler deal, remains intent on trading Ricky Rubio as it searches for more shooting. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 26, 2017

The 26-year-old point guard had a tough beginning to last season, but he improved over the second half and averaged 16 points and 10.5 assists per game after the All-Star break.

The T-Wolves shot just 35 percent from 3-point range last season, which ranked 20th among 30 teams. So, trading Rubio for shooting does make sense.

That said, Minnesota gave up a pair of guards in Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine as part of the package to land Butler from the Chicago Bulls. Giving up Rubio and not receiving a guard in return would leave the Wolves without much backcourt depth.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images