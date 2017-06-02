NESN Connects Visits Rosie’s Place Women’s Shelter In Boston’s South End

Share this:

Rosie’s Place in Boston’s South End neighborhood was founded in 1974 as the first women’s shelter in the United States.

The sanctuary doesn’t just provide food and shelter, though, but also an advocacy staff that assists poor and homeless women in obtaining housing, education, employment opportunities, clothing, wellness care, transportation, emergency funds for eviction prevention and medications. They assist about 12,000 women per year.

NESN employees helped with lunch service at Rosie’s Place on Thursday morning by prepping and serving a healthy, balanced meal for about 100 women. You can check it out in the video above and learn more at rosiesplace.org.