NFL Odds: Tom Brady Pegged As Early Favorite To Win 2017 League MVP

NFL oddsmakers are expecting another big season from Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback is the early favorite to take home NFL Most Valuable Player honors this season, based on futures odds posted Monday by Oddsshark.

Brady’s odds of taking home the MVP trophy are listed at +400, by far the best of any player. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are tied for second at +1000, followed by Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers (both at +1100).

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, the 2016 league MVP, has +1200 odds to win the award again, tied with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Brady, who earned MVP honors in 2007 and 2010 and finished second in voting last season, was one of three Patriots players listed. The other two had far longer odds of taking home the NFL’s highest individual award: tight end Rob Gronkowski at +6600 and wide receiver Brandin Cooks at +8000.

New England is looking to become the first team since the Patriots of 2003 and 2004 to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They won Super Bowl LI 34-28 in overtime, erasing a Super Bowl-record 25-point deficit against Ryan’s Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images