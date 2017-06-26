NFL Shop Apparently Forgets Where Redskins Play In Unfortunate Error

Share this:

Washington state and Washington D.C. are two different places. In fact, they are nowhere close to each other.

However, NFL Shop apparently forgot that when it made an embarrassing mistake with its “State Pride” licence plates.

The Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg wrote an article Monday morning that looked at the new licence plates available via NFL Shop, and there was a pretty blatant problem with the Washington Redskins’ option.

The NFL Shop has a "State Pride" line of license plates. Uh, ONE PROBLEM https://t.co/Xw8oUAIVGE pic.twitter.com/8xKwy1wHhs — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 26, 2017

Oh no, NFL Shop. The Redskins actually play at FedEx Field in Maryland, and the Washington comes from Washington D.C., not the state on the other side of the country.

If you search for the special license plates on NFL Shop, it appears the Redskins’ one has been taken down for obvious reasons. But the internet never forgets.

