NFL ‘Top 100’ Players: 10 Best Going Into 2017 Season, Per Annual List

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL Network’s 2017 version of its annual “Top 100” list is complete.

Although we don’t know the exact order of players No. 1 through No. 10, the top tier was unveiled Tuesday. It features three quarterbacks, three wide receivers, two running backs and two pass rushers.

Here’s who made the cut (in no particular order):

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders

These are the NFL’s best players going into the 2017 season, according to this year’s version of the annual list, which is voted on by players across the league. The exact order of the top 10 will be revealed next week, though that will do little to cool the internet debates the complete list typically causes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images