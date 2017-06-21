NFL ‘Top 100’ Players: 10 Best Going Into 2017 Season, Per Annual List

The NFL Network’s 2017 version of its annual “Top 100” list is complete.
Although we don’t know the exact order of players No. 1 through No. 10, the top tier was unveiled Tuesday. It features three quarterbacks, three wide receivers, two running backs and two pass rushers.
Here’s who made the cut (in no particular order):
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders
These are the NFL’s best players going into the 2017 season, according to this year’s version of the annual list, which is voted on by players across the league. The exact order of the top 10 will be revealed next week, though that will do little to cool the internet debates the complete list typically causes.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP