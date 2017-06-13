Overton’s To Sponsor New Hampshire NASCAR Weekend In July

Share this:

Vacationers who enjoy spending time on the water will see a familiar logo adorning the signage at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

Marine and watersports superstore Overton’s will serve as entitlement sponsor for the speedway’s NASCAR weekend July 14-16, NHMS announced Tuesday. Both the Monster Energy Cup Series and Xfinity Series July races at the track will carry the store’s branding.

“To have Overton’s come on board to sponsor not just one of our July NASCAR races, but two, is just awesome, and shows the commitment to the product and racing that we deliver here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” speedway executive vice president and general manager David McGrath said in a statement. “So many of our fans come here for the week and head out to the Lakes Region or the ocean less than an hour away. Overton’s is the perfect partner and we’re thrilled to be working together in July.”

The renamed Cup race, the Overton’s 301, will start Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. in an attempt to provide a cooler environment than past years.

The full on-track schedule for the weekend is below.

Friday, July 14

Whelen Modified Tour: Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout, 2:10 p.m. ET

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 4:45 p.m.

K&N Pro Series East: Qualifying, 7:05

Saturday, July 15

Whelen Modified Tour: Qualifying, 9 a.m.

Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 11:05 a.m.

Whelen Modified Tour: Nor’Easter 100, 2 p.m.

Xfinity Series: Overton’s 200, 4 p.m.

K&N Pro Series East: United Site Services 70, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Overton’s 301, 3 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images