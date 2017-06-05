Cyrus Jones Still Can Put Disappointing Patriots Rookie Season Behind Him

Share this:

Cornerback Cyrus Jones had a target on his back last spring as the New England Patriots’ top 2016 NFL Draft pick. He hasn’t escaped the spotlight in his second season, however, after a disappointing rookie campaign.

Jones struggled in the first Patriots organized team activities session in front of the media this spring, but he still has plenty of time to turn his sophomore season around in minicamp, training camp and preseason as both a cornerback and return specialist.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed Jones in this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” Watch the clip above or the full show here.

