Police Report: Tiger Woods Said He Took Xanax, Vicodin Prior To DUI Arrest

Share this:

Tweet







Tiger Woods blew zeros on two breathalyzer tests when he was arrested last month in Jupiter, Fla., for driving under the influence, but by his own account, he had a potentially dangerous mix of medications in his system.

The Golf Channel recently obtained a previously redacted portion of the Jupiter Police’s report from the night of Woods’ arrest, and one of the big new details is that Woods told officers he had taken Xanax twice. He ldidn’t mention taking Xanax at the testing facility later on, but he did say he took four other medications, including Vicodin.

Via the Golf Channel:

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,’” Officer Christopher Fandry wrote. Fandry reported that Woods told him once more during the field sobriety test that he had taken Xanax.

After arriving at the testing facility, Woods told officers that he was on four medications — Soloxex (sic), Torix (sic), Vioxx and Vicodin — but did not mention Xanax.

Vicodin is an opioid, and if it’s taken with a benzodiazepine like Xanax, it “may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death,” according to the FDA.

While there’s no official word on what exactly caused Woods to act the way he did that night, this new information could be key moving forward.

Thumbnail photo John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images