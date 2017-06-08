NESN Fuel

‘Project Cars 2’ Release Date Announced In New Trailer Before E3 2017

As if people weren’t excited enough for the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Project Cars launched the E3 trailer for “Project Cars 2” on Thursday that highlights the game’s 4K graphics. The trailer also revealed the came is slated for a September 22 release.

While we don’t know for sure if “Project Cars 2” will produce the beyond-photorealistic images that “Gran Turismo Sport” will, to our eyes they look just as good.

Considering “Project Cars 2” looks that lifelike, if Slightly Mad Studios ensures it improves on the physics of its predecessor, the game should stand a fighting chances against “GT Sport.”

