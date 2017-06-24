Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: David Price Looks To Get Back On Track Vs. L.A.

Share this:

Tweet







You’re up, David Price.

The left-handed starter will take the mound Saturday night at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox in their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Price has a 2-1 record since returning from the disabled list, but his ERA currently sits at 5.14. In Price’s last outing, he lasted five innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three walks, although he did get the win.

The Sox’s bats powered them to the win in Game 1 of the three-game series against the Angels, and they’ll have almost the same exact lineup Saturday night. The only change will be Christian Vazquez behind the plate and batting eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday night’s Red Sox vs. Angels game.

RED SOX (41-32)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

David Price, LHP (2-1, 5.14 ERA)

ANGELS (38-39)

Cameron Maybin, CF

Kole Calhoun, RF

Albert Pujols, DH

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

Danny Espinosa, 2B

Luis Valbuena, 1B

Eric Young, LF

Cliff Pennington, 3B

JC Ramirez, RHP (6-5, 4.59 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images