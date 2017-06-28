Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Andrew Benintendi Sits

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will look to win their third consecutive game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello will toe the rubber for the Red Sox, looking to earn the win in back-to-back starts for the first time this season. The right-hander was solid in his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox bats will look to continue to roll against Adalberto Mejia, who’s only completed seven innings once this season. And with a left-hander on the mound for Minnesota, Boston’s lineup has a slightly different look than usual.

Andrew Benintendi will have the night off, with Chris Young sliding into the left field spot and batting fifth. Sam Travis stays in the lineup for a second consecutive game, taking over the designated hitter duties in place of Hanley Ramirez, who will miss his third straight contest for Boston.

And after having the night off Tuesday, Mitch Moreland returns to his usual first base spot and will bat fourth, while Sandy Leon is back behind the plate to catch Porcello.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Twins game.

RED SOX (43-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sam Travis, DH

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-9, 5.00 ERA)

TWINS (39-36)

Brian Dozier, 2B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, CF

Kennys Vargas, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Adalberto Mejia, LHP (2-3, 4.93 ERA)

