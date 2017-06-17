Relive Celtics’ 2008 NBA Title On Ninth Anniversary Of Long-Awaited Victory

Share this:

It’s hard to believe it was nine years ago the Boston Celtics’ magical 2007-08 season culminated in the franchise’s 17th NBA championship.

Was it just yesterday we were watching Kevin Garnett maniacally pound his head of the basket padding before games, Ray Allen sinking buckets from beyond the arc and Paul Pierce willing his team to victory with late-game heroics?

And the Celtics’ opponent for those Finals was painfully ironic — it had to be the Los Angeles Lakers. Twenty-four years after Larry Bird and Co. first topped Magic Johnson and the “Showtime” Lakers for the title, the legendary organizations battled on the NBA’s biggest stage yet again.

While Kobe Bryant presented a significant challenge for Boston, it felt as though the Celtics were destined to win the 2008 championship. It certainly seemed that way after Game 4 when the C’s remarkably overcame a 24-point deficit at Staples Center to edge the Lakers. And when the series shifted back to TD Garden for Game 6, the Celtics’ Big 3 made sure glory was restored in front of their home crowd.

Boston routed L.A. 131-92, bringing the organization its first championship in 22 years. It was an emotional night for both the team and the city, and you can relive it all in the videos below.