Robby Gordon Fined For Hooning Super Truck In Front Of Bar In Australia

Whether you’re a racing driver or not, it’s never smart to burn rubber on public roads. But it’s an especially terrible idea if you’re in a part of the world that has a reputation for strict traffic laws.

Judge Richard Coates fined Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck driver Robby Gordon $4,150 AUD and ordered his car be impounded for 48 hours for performing burnouts on public roads in Darwin, Australia, according to Motorsport.com.

A video surfaced on social media Saturday evening that showed a Stadium Super Truck doing donuts in front of a Darwin night club. Gordon, who owns the racing series, was summoned to Darwin Local Court on Monday after police determined he was the driver of the truck in the video.

In court, Gordon reportedly told the judge that he asked the club’s security guards for permission before doing the stunt, and noted, as a racing driver, he frequently performs such demonstrations.

“I have to be honest, I’ve done stuff like this probably 200 or 300 times over my career, some cities promote it but unfortunately here in the Northern Territory they frown on it,” Gordon told the NT News, via Motorsport.com.

What Gordon failed to mention is that race teams and series usually coordinate with city officials on demo runs well in advance, rather than asking a bouncer for permission the night of. Furthermore, Australia’s “anti-hooning” stance is so steadfast that it didn’t allow Ken Block to film “Gymkhana 9” down under even when he did go through the proper channels.

As a result, Coates reportedly wasn’t satisfied by Gordon’s justification for his actions.

“I wish it was within my capacity to take away your professional drivers license because I think you should be punished by the organization which permits you to drive on a racetrack,” Coates said.

Gordon unsurprisingly told reporters when he walked out of court that he won’t shred tires on Mitchell Street in Darwin if he comes back next year.

