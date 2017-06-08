Ronda Rousey Vs. Miesha Tate III: Does A UFC Trilogy Fight Make Sense?

Share this:

Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate once dominated the UFC women’s bantamweight division, but now they’re nowhere to be found.

Rousey is missing in action and hasn’t even spoken to the media since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December. Tate retired in November after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

But if both fighters were to return to the octagon, would a trilogy fight between them make sense? NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discussed that on the NESN.com UFC podcast.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images