Sidney Crosby Takes Feud With P.K. Subban To Whole New Level In Game 5

Things have escalated between Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby and Nashville Predators favorite P.K. Subban in an agitated saga that began with alleged comments about bad breath.

Toward the end of first period of Thursday’s Stanley Cup Final Game 5, the two premier talents got caught up behind the net, and Crosby continued to pound Subban’s face into the ice about two feet away from an onlooking referee.

Sidney Crosby gives PK Subban the world’s worst CPR lesson pic.twitter.com/FUieqHKBHy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Subban and Crosby received matching minor penalties following the altercation.

The contest has started well for the Penguins, with Pittsburgh leading 3-0 at the end of the first period. The series is currently tied up at two games apiece.

Thumbnail photo via Don Wright/USA TODAY Sports Images