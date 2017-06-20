Tiger Woods Announces He’s Receiving ‘Professional Help’ After DUI Arrest

Share this:

Tiger Woods apparently is taking a proactive approach to dealing with his issues.

Woods announced via Twitter on Monday that he’s currently receiving “professional help” in an effort to manage his medications and how he deals with back pain/a sleep disorder.

The former world No. 1 golfer was arrested on a DUI charge last month in Florida, after which he released a statement saying that a bad mix of medications was to blame for his failed field sobriety test. Woods, who was found asleep in his car, blew zeros on a Breathalyzer test following his arrest.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images