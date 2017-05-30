Tiger Woods Explains His Side Of The Story In Statement After DUI Arrest

Share this:

Tweet







Tiger Woods has released a statement regarding his arrest early Monday morning.

The golf superstar was arrested on charges of driving under the influence near his Jupiter, Fla., home. Reports indicate he was taken into custody at 3 a.m. ET, and Palm Beach County Sheriff records say he was released from jail at 10:50 a.m.

The official charges were for DUI-unlawful blood alcohol/DUI alcohol or drugs, according to the records, but Woods since has attempted to clear up what led to his arrest with a public statement.

Statement from Tiger Woods: pic.twitter.com/XzlESOGOxK — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) May 29, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images