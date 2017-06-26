Tim Tebow Responds To Doubters After Promotion To Mets’ High-A Club

Share this:

Tim Tebow was doubted throughout the duration of his football career, but his attempt at becoming a professional baseball player brought on a whole new level of skepticism.

That trend continued Sunday when the New York Mets announced they had promoted Tebow from the Single-A Columbia Fireflies to the Advanced-A affiliate St. Lucie Mets.

The promotion was a bit of a head-scratcher, as Tebow’s numbers with the Fireflies weren’t exactly eye-popping. He was batting just .222 with three home runs, 23 RBIs and 69 strikeouts in 63 games for the club.

Tebow is aware fans might be critical of his advancement within the Mets’ system, but he’s not going to waste his time answering to critics.

Tim Tebow responding to those who say his promotion to class A is undeserved: "That's not something I have to answer." pic.twitter.com/6DI9z4HYpF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 26, 2017

Expectations, naturally, are fairly low for Tebow, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if he struggled at the next level. However, we’ve seen the former NFL quarterback prove doubters wrong in the past, and the Mets surely are hoping he can do it again.

