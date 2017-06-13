Tom Brady’s Mother, Galynn, Finished Her Cancer Treatment Two Months Ago

Share this:

Tom Brady and his family received some wonderful news during the offseason, and his father, Tom Brady Sr., shared that news with the Boston Globe in a recent interview.

Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn, spent much of the 2016 NFL season undergoing cancer treatment, but she finished those treatments two months ago, according to Tom Brady Sr.

“She is doing great,” Tom Brady Sr. told the Boston Globe. “She is getting out and playing golf and tennis and looks wonderful.”

The New England Patriots quarterback dedicated his historic Super Bowl LI win to his mother, who missed all but one Pats game as she received treatment for cancer. Galynn was in attendance in Houston when the Patriots pulled off a 25-point comeback to win their fifth Super Bowl championship.

Tom Brady Sr. said his wife is staying positive.

“I think in the dark recesses of every cancer survivor is the thought it could reappear. We simply pray now that after her treatment, it never rears its ugly head again,” Brady Sr. said.

It appears Tom Brady has more than one reason to celebrate.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images