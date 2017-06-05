NBA

Two Fans Get Into Fight As LeBron James, Cavs Leave Floor In NBA Finals Game 2

by on Sun, Jun 4, 2017 at 11:19PM
783

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a great view of a physical altercation between two fans after Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

As the Cavs were walking off the floor following their 132-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Sunday night, two men in the first couple of rows started pushing each other.

One fan was wearing a Warriors hat, but it’s unclear which team the other person was supporting.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 after two dominant wins on their home floor. The series now heads to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN