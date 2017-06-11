UFC Fight Night Auckland Results: Mark Hunt TKOs Derrick Lewis On Home Turf

Share this:

Fighting in his native New Zealand for the first time in over 15 years, 43-year-old Mark Hunt turned back the clock once more, wearing down, then finishing fellow heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis in the fourth round of their UFC Fight Night main event Saturday at Spark Arena in Auckland.

“I know Derrick Lewis is from the ‘hood, but this is my ‘hood,” said Hunt, who has won three of his last five bouts.

As for the 32-year-old Lewis, who saw a six-fight winning streak snapped, he shocked fans in attendance by saying, “That was probably my last fight. I’m getting married next week, and I don’t like putting my family through all this. It will most likely be my last fight in the UFC.”

