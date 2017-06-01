Warriors Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 1 Online

Share this:

The wait for the 2017 NBA Finals finally is over.

The NBA playoffs haven’t provided too many memorable moments through the first three rounds, but that should change when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet for a record third straight season in the championship round.

The Warriors enter the NBA Finals undefeated in the playoffs at 12-0, while the Cavs ran through the Eastern Conference with a 12-1 record.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1 online.

When: Thursday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images