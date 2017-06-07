Warriors Vs. Cavs NBA Finals Game 3 Live: Score Updates, Highlights

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season can’t come to an end Wednesday night, but it might as well if the Golden State Warriors win again.

The Cavs face a 2-0 series deficit in the NBA Finals after getting blown out on the road in the first two contests. As a result, the Warriors are favored to take a commanding 3-0 series lead even with the shift to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3.

But the Cavaliers and Warriors have been here before. Golden State won the first two games of the 2016 NBA Finals and held an infamous 3-1 series lead before Cleveland’s historic comeback to win the title.

But, of course, the Warriors didn’t have Kevin Durant last year, and the new new Golden State superteam might be too much for LeBron James and Co. to overcome.

Game 3 is set to tip off around 9 p.m. ET, and you can keep it right here for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the contest.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images