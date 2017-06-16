Watch Brewers’ Keon Broxton Launch Longest Home Run In Busch Stadium History

Share this:

Tweet







Keon Broxton crushed a home run Thursday that probably made Mark McGwire proud.

Broxton’s two-run homer in the second inning of the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals traveled an estimated 489 feet, according to Statcast, making it the longest home run in the history of the current version of Busch Stadium.

489 feet! Don’t you know? Keon can CRUSH. pic.twitter.com/QredTJbfry — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2017

Broxton’s 489-foot blast — the second-longest home run of the Major League Baseball season, behind the 495-foot bomb launched Sunday by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — surpassed the previous Busch Stadium record — a 477-foot homer hit by Brandon Moss last season — by a fairly good distance.

The current version of Busch Stadium opened in 2006, making this its 12th season.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images