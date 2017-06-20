Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Blast Two-Run Home Run Vs. Royals

Share this:

Eric Hosmer put the Boston Red Sox in an early hole Monday night, but Jackie Bradley Jr. evened the score.

The Red Sox trailed the Kansas City Royals by two runs during the fourth inning at Kaufman Stadium when Bradley stepped to the plate with a runner on first and no outs against Jason Hammel.

Bradley cranked a 0-1 fastball deep over the right field fence to tie the game.

Take a look at the blast below.

JBJ absolutely smokes a 2-run HR to right to time the game pic.twitter.com/nNr1jXBqzu — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 20, 2017

It was Bradley’s ninth homer of the season and there was no doubt about it.

Jackie Bradley Jr. off RHP Jason Hammel – 106.2 mph, 27 degrees (423 ft Home Run)

83.7 mph Slider#RedSox @ #Royals (T4) pic.twitter.com/Ol8J8zq9WT — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) June 20, 2017

The center fielder now is tied for second on the team in home runs and fourth on the club in RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images