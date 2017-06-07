Watch Red Sox’s Joe Kelly Hit 104 On Radar Gun Against Aaron Judge

Share this:

Joe Kelly can dial up the heater.

The Boston Red Sox reliever already had thrown the fastest pitch in Major League Baseball during the 2017 season, but he topped that Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

Kelly was facing Yankees phenom Aaron Judge in the seventh inning when he reared back and tossed a 104-mph fastball to the young right fielder. Judge, to his credit, somehow fouled the pitch off.

Take a look at Kelly’s heater in the video below.

Kelly certainly has been throwing heat this season.

Joe Kelly has thrown the two hardest pitches in MLB this season. 103.5 tonight, and he threw 102.2 against Cubs on April 28. @statcast — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 7, 2017

