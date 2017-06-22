Watch Stephen A. Smith Deliver The Rant Of All Rants Vs. Phil Jackson

Share this:

Stephen A. Smith hasn’t been a big fan of Phil Jackson. But the New York Knicks president’s latest revelation that he’s accepting trade calls for star big man Kristaps Porzingis sent the ESPN personality into an absolute tirade.

And that’s sayin’ something.

Smith stepped on his “First Take” soapbox Thursday, the morning after Jackson’s comments, and repeated much of what he’s already said about the Hall of Fame coach (and not-so-Hall of Fame executive). But Smith kicked it into another gear halfway through, telling co-host Max Kellerman he’s not sure what he’d do if he saw Jackson and punctuating his rant with this loud-and-proud message: “Get him the hell out of New York!”

You can see Smith really fired up starting at about the 1:55 mark in the video below.

Based on the Internet’s reaction to Jackson’s comments, Smith isn’t the only person who feels this way. Then again, Knicks fans once booed Porzingis, when he was selected No. 4 in the 2015 NBA Draft, so anything’s possible.

