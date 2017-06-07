Wendy’s Trolls Warriors On Twitter With Blown 3-1 Lead NBA Finals Joke

Share this:

Tweet







Jokes about the Golden State Warriors blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing the 2016 NBA Finals will never get old. Well, at least not until another team does it.

The official Twitter account of Wendy’s restaurants joined in on the fun Wednesday by making a 3-1 joke after someone alerted them to a photo of a man dressed like Warriors guard Steph Curry in one of their locations.

He gets a 4 for $4 and eats one item

4 – 1 is 3….

Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the finals. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 6, 2017

The Warriors are writing a better story in the 2017 NBA Finals. They lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 after a pair of dominant wins at home to begin the series. They were up 2-0 last year going to Cleveland for Game 3, too, but this Warriors team looks much more dangerous and focused than 2016.

As for Wendy’s, its Twitter handle remains one of the funniest in the game. Wednesday’s joke at the Warriors’ expense wasn’t the first time they’ve made people laugh.

You won that bet — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

At least your lunch would be a win. 😉 — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 7, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images