While You Were Sleeping: Indians Mount Improbable Comeback Over Rangers

Share this:

Tweet







Who says you can’t comeback from a seven-run deficit?

The Cleveland Indians did just that Monday night after falling into a 9-2 fourth-inning hole vs. the Texas Rangers. The final score? 15-9 — Cleveland.

In other sports news some early birds might have missed, Russell Westbrook was named the 2017 NBA MVP, and LaVar Ball made his WWE debut on Monday Night Raw.

Watch the video above to see what you missed in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports