While You Were Sleeping: Red Sox Inch Closer To Yankees In Standings

While you were sleeping, the Boston Red Sox inched closer to the New York Yankees in the American League East standings.

Mookie Betts smacked two home runs as the Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies for the third straight time and the Los Angeles Angels stifled the Yankees in Southern California. The Red Sox are now two games behind the Yankees because of Wednesday’s results.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps everything you missed last night, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images