Conor McGregor is a heavy underdog as he gets set to fight Floyd Mayweather in August and some pundits aren’t giving The Notorious a shot against the undefeated boxing champion.

However, in some ways McGregor is already the winner of the fight.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian explains why The Notorious has already won the bout without even stepping into the ring. Watch his rant in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images