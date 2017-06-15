Woman Dragged By Honda Civic On California Freeway For Several Seconds

Share this:

If you’ve ever been to the Los Angeles area, you know the only thing you can expect on a freeway is heavy traffic. But commuters encountered something more unusual than that Monday.

A scary situation unfolded in Santa Ana, Calif., on Monday, as a woman was dragged along a freeway by a black Honda Civic for several seconds, KNBC reports. The bizarre incident was captured on video, which can be seen below (Warning: some of the language in the video might be considered offensive.)

Joshua Molesky, who shot the video, reportedly said the woman jumped out of another car moments before running after the Civic. Her reasons for doing so are not yet known.

Remarkably, no one was seriously hurt. Although, witnesses surely were very confused by what they were seeing.