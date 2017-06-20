Yankees Continue To Slide Due To Injuries To Starting Rotation

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox jumped into a first-place tie with the New York Yankees over the weekend.

The Yankees, who have been atop the American League East for some time, have lost six games in a row due in large part to injuries to their pitching staff as well as the struggles of ace Masahiro Tanaka.

To hear The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo break down what’s wrong with the Yankees, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images