14-Year-Old Named Jeremy Lin Is Shining At Youth Basketball Camp

Jeremy Lin is turning heads with his stellar play at a youth basketball camp. No, not that Jeremy Lin.

A 14-year-old kid, who shares the same name as the Brooklyn Nets guard, has been one of the standout players at this year’s 2017 Ballislife Jr. All American Camp, which is hosted by adidas. The younger Lin has been dropping dimes like it’s nobody’s business, and he can pull up from deep, too.

Check out some of the highlights.

The 7-year NBA veteran caught win of the youngster’s skills and gave him a shout out via Twitter.

Oh btw this might be the coolest thing ever!! Keep killin young fella! #asiancanhoop https://t.co/mUGTLfxMPf — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 14, 2017

Who knows, maybe there will be two Jeremy Lin’s in the NBA one day.