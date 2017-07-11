2017 MLB All-Star Game Live: Scores, Highlights, Results From Miami

Share this:

The 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be the first Midsummer Classic to not determine home-field advantage in the World Series since 2002, but it still should be a fun night anyways.

The stars will be out in full force at Marlins Park in Miami as Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will get the start for the American League, while Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer will take the hill first for the National League.

7:31 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

Here the lineups for the 2017 MLB All Star game. American vs. National who's your favorite? #MLB #MLBAllStarGame2017 pic.twitter.com/yXQxcTSqtc — John Vega (@johnmvega3) July 11, 2017

