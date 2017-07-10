2017 MLB Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online

Share this:

The 2017 MLB Home Run Derby will take place Monday night at Marlins Park in Miami, where hometown superstar Giancarlo Stanton attempts to defend his crown against seven other sluggers.

Stanton is the favorite to win, but many people are picking young New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to claim the title. He has a major-league leading 30 homers at the All-Star break.

Here’s how to watch the Home Run Derby online.

When: Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

