Aaron Hernandez’s Former Home Back On Market After Sale Falls Through

Aaron Hernandez’s former North Attleboro, Mass., home is for sale again after a $1.3 million deal to purchase it fell through.

The late New England Patriots tight end’s fiancée reportedly had an offer on the home in April, which would have put significant money in Hernandez’s estate to pay for multiple wrongful death lawsuits filed against him. However, the Boston Herald reported Monday that Hernandez’s lawyers told a probate judge that they came upon some money in the form of a 401(k) plan valued at $167,000 and another account worth $50,000.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder for the death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez hanged himself in prison on April 19, shortly after he was found not guilty in a 2012 double murder case.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images