Adrian Beltre Channels Marshawn Lynch In Hilarious Postgame Interview

Adrian Beltre joined one of Major League Baseball’s most illustrious clubs Sunday, and as a result, reporters were eager to speak with the veteran infielder after the game.

Beltre notched his 3,000th career hit in the fourth inning of the Texas Rangers’ matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. But while Beltre visibly was over the moon celebrating the accomplishment on the field with his family and teammates, he wasn’t exactly in a similar mood during his postgame press conference.

Adrian Beltre: "I'm just here so I don't get fined." pic.twitter.com/n0Y1YYPzwb — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 30, 2017

Beltre’s comment has become synonymous with Marshawn Lynch, who used the phrase ad nauseam at Super Bowl XLIX media day. The only difference was the Oakland Raiders running back legitimately had no interest in reporters’ questions, while Beltre quite obviously was joking around.

All in all, a Hall of Fame troll effort from a player who one day will join baseball’s best in Cooperstown, NY.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images