Amanda Nunes Oozes Calm Confidence Ahead Of Valentina Shevchenko Fight At UFC 213

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes needed just 4 minutes and 4 seconds combined to defeat Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey — two of the UFC’s most prestigious fighters — so forgive her if she’s extremely confident entering her UFC 213 rematch with Valentina Shevchenko.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with the bantamweight champion Thursday during UFC 213 media day at T-Mobile Arena, and Nunes shared her feelings about being the undisputed title-holder in Saturday night’s fight, what the wins over Tate and Rousey did for her mentally, and the importance of having her family with her on her journey.

Watch a clip of the interview with Nunes in the video player above, and watch the full interview in the player below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images