Amanda Nunes Reveals Illness That Caused Her UFC 213 Withdrawal

Share this:

Tweet







Amanda Nunes is shedding some light on one of the darkest moments of her mixed-martial-arts career.

The UFC women’s bantamweight champion issued a statement Sunday on Twitter in which she reveals the illness that prompted her to withdraw from her UFC 213 main-event bout with Valentina Shevchenko just hours before the fight. Nunes said she suffers from chronic sinusitis.

Nunes’ last-minute decision angered Shevchenko, seemingly annoyed UFC president Dana White and let down fans, who were expecting an epic battle.

Nunes has vowed to reschedule to the fight.

Perhaps her explanation will help smooth things over with who felt Nunes let them down.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images