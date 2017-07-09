Valentina Shevchenko ‘Very Upset’ By Amanda Nunes’ Drop-Out Of UFC 213

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Valentina Shevchenko was denied the opportunity to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 213, so she threw some haymakers at the women’s bantamweight champion during her meeting with reporters at T-Mobile Arena.

“I was very upset with what happened, and I couldn’t believe it until the very last moment that this is happening to me,” Shevchenko said Saturday night, as the UFC 213 card unfolded without her.

Nunes pulled out of the title fight because of an illness that Shevchenko attributed to a failed weight cut, and the challenger doubled down on that belief in her talk with reporters.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images