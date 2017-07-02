Another Big Wreck At Daytona Collects Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick

Share this:

It’s been a chaotic Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola.

The second “Big One” came on Lap 106 of Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR up Series race at Daytona International Speedway, and it was caused when Kevin Harvick suffered a blown tire.

Once Harvick’s tire blew his No. 4 spun, collecting Dale Earnhardt Jr. who had worked his way back up to sixth after an earlier crash, then bounced back across the track. Brad Keselowski collided with Harvick’s car as it spun back toward the infield.

Earnhardt was taken to the infield care center after the collision with Harvick but has since been cleared and released.