Anthony Davis Gets In On Drive-By Dunk Challenge, Makes It Look Hilariously Easy

The “Drive-By Dunk Challenge” is the latest viral sensation, and now, NBA players are joining the fray.

It’s a pretty simple concept; you drive around looking for basketball hoops in driveways, dunk on them and move along to the next one. But the bar for the challenge was raised recently, as New Orleans Pelicans big man and slam-dunk star posted a video of his own.

It wasn’t Davis’ best stuff, but it’s still hilarious to watch a 6-foot, 11-inch tall man with a 7 1/2-foot wingspan dunk on a hoop that’s clearly adjusted for children.

Still, we’d like to see more NBA players showing what they’ve got on strangers’ hoops, and we’re sure fans in NBA cities wouldn’t mind having random players show up in their driveways every once in a while.

