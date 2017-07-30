NESN Fuel

Aric Almirola Out Of NASCAR Overton’s 400 After First-Lap Wreck At Pocono

Sun, Jul 30, 2017
Aric Almirola wasn’t even able to complete one lap during the Overton’s 400.

Almirola day ended when he was involved in a multi-car wreck on the first lap of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Matt Kenseth spin in front of the field causing various drivers, including Danica Patrick and Austin Dillon, to sustain damage. But it was Almirola’s No. 43 that took the biggest battering in the incident.

The Overton’s 400 was Almirola’s third race since he returned to competition after missing two months with a broken vertebrae. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver wasn’t injured in the crash at Pocono, however.

“Yeah, my feelings are hurt, my back is fine,” Almirola told NBC Sports.

