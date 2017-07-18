Ben Simmons Has Internet Wondering If LeBron James Will Play For 76ers Soon

Share this:

While LeBron James still has one season left on his current contract with the Clevland Cavaliers, the NBA offseason has been filled with rumors about where James might take his talents next summer.

And Ben Simmons stoked that fire Tuesday on Twitter.

Simmons, who is represented by Klutch Sports, just like James, sent the Cavs star the favorite emoji of all NBA players.

And, of course, the internet began to wonder if James also will “trust the process” in 2018.

Lebron, Simmons, Embiid, and Fultz = 5 Peat — Hoops Reference (@RTHoopsTalk) July 18, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie didn’t play during the 2016-17 NBA season due to a foot injury, but the combination of Simmons, Joel Embiid and 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has 76ers fans salivating at their championship potential.

Simmons and James also have been working out together this summer which won’t make the rumor mill die down anytime soon.

LeBron James getting a workout in with Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/wk3L7tCKlz — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) July 12, 2017

James taking his talents to Philadelphia would be a huge coup for the 76ers, and while they certainly will have the salary cap space to make it work, the three-time NBA champion likely won’t want to spend the rest of his prime tutoring the young 76ers.

