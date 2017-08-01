Blake Griffin Throws Shade At Rockets GM Daryl Morey After MVP Complaints

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey suggested the NBA do away with the MVP award Monday, citing his belief that the award has been “shifting away from winning.”

This clearly was a shot at Russell Westbrook, who won the 2016-17 NBA MVP award over Rockets guard James Harden, despite Houston finishing with a better record than Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

And, well, another NBA star didn’t hold back when responding to Morey’s comments, as Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin took to Twitter to throw some shade at the Rockets GM.

honestly, we should do away with championships too. seems dumb to me. participation trophies for everybody. don't @ me https://t.co/Hdnow9GoQO — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) July 31, 2017

Ouch.

Personally, we think Morey should rethink his stance. While it’s important to defend your franchise player, Westbrook had one of the great regular seasons of all-time, becoming the first player to average a triple-double for a season since Oscar Robertson accomplished the feat during the 1961-62 season.

He was a deserving MVP as the Thunder likely would have finished near the bottom of the league without him.

