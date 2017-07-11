Britney Spears Reportedly Wants To Perform At Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Share this:

The 2017 NFL season roughly is two months away, but the talks for the Super Bowl LII halftime show already are heating up.

Pop star Britney Spears, who was part of the ensemble that performed at Super Bowl XXXV, really wants to go for Round 2 at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minn., so much so that her associates already have had “serious discussions” with executives, a source told the New York Daily News in an article published Monday.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” an insider told the Daily News. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

If Spears does the halftime show, the report says she “could also be packaged with other big acts to fill the 12-minute slot.”

In case you forget what a Spears halftime show can look like, here’s a treat for you: the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show replay.

Is it just me, or has that show actually aged pretty well?

