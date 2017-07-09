Busch North Throwback: Local Veteran Drivers Proud To Race At Thompson

Share this:

Tweet







THOMPSON, CONN. — Doug Coby and Eddie MacDonald are two drivers with two very different racing resumes. But, at least for one night, their careers are colliding on common ground.

Both drivers are competing in Saturday’s Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The event offers fans the opportunity to see some of NASCAR’s youngest prospects, as well as a pair of 37-year-old warhorses.

Coby, a Milford, Conn., native, is making his K&N debut admittedly many years after he thought he would. Macdonald hails from Rowley, Mass., and has experience on all three of NASCAR’s national series. Both drivers have raced all over the United States, and both can agree there’s nothing like racing at a track with as much regional history as Thompson.

On top of racing at a local gem, both drivers proudly are running retro paint schemes for the throwback event.