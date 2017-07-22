Celtics’ Marcus Morris Hilariously Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Trade Request

NBA rumors have subdued since the start of free agency, but that changed in a hurry thanks to shocking news coming out of Cleveland on Friday.

Kyrie Irving reportedly has requested a trade from the Cavaliers, as the star point guard appears to be tired of being in LeBron James‘ shadow.

Irving allegedly has a short list of teams he’d like to play for, which includes the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. New Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris doesn’t appear to care where Irving winds up, with one exception.

Just don't go to Golden State 😂😂😂😂… — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 21, 2017

Morris and the Celtics probably aren’t too upset about Irving’s desire to flee “The Land.” The C’s are considered by most to be the second best team in the Eastern Conference behind the Cavs, and Irving’s departure certainly would help narrow that gap.

Not to mention, LeBron James could be headed elsewhere in short time, as well, as he’s able to become a free agent next summer. All things considered, Boston is positioned quite nicely to restore its position as the class of the East.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images